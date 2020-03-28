Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho plans to sell Kyle Walker-Peters

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho plans to sell Kyle Walker-Peters in the summer transfer window.
Walker-Peters is on loan at Premier League rivals Southampton from Tottenham at the moment.
The 22-year-old right-back switched to the Saints on loan in the January transfer window and is scheduled to return to Tottenham at the end of the season.
According to Football Insider, Tottenham head coach Mourinho plans to sell the young English defender the summer.
The report has claimed that Mourinho does not have any plans for the 22-year-old next season.
Leaving Tottenham Hotspur
Walker-Peters has made only a handful of appearances for Tottenham in his career so far.
It is hard to see the 22-year-old establish himself in the Spurs first team, and it would make sense for the youngster to join another club on a permanent basis.
What Walker-Peters needs at this stage of his career is regular playing time, and he is unlikely to get that at Spurs anytime soon.
According to WhoScored, Walker-Peters has played 73 minutes in the Premier League for Southampton during his loan spell this season.
Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.