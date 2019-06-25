Report: Tottenham Hotspur closing in on Leeds United’s Jack Clarke

According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on signing Jack Clarke from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.
The report claims that Spurs will pay a fee in the region of £8.5m, while several elements of the deal have been agreed.
The discussion between the two clubs have progressed well in the last few days, and it seems the highly rated young talent is on the verge of moving to the north London club.
In fact, Clarke has dropped a hint he could soon be signing for the club, after the winger last night ‘liked’ a post on Twitter discussing his reported close move to Spurs.
The 18-year-old made 25 appearances in his debut season last term for Leeds.
Clarke is a highly rated young talent and the move could turn out to be a bargain. Mauricio Pochettino has shown great pedigree while working with young talents, and surely, the Argentine is the ideal manager to unlock his tremendous potential.