Report: Tottenham Hotspur closing in on £25million deal for Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur are close to striking a deal in the region of £25million with Fulham over the services of highly-rated left-back Ryan Sessegnon.
The Cottagers wanted £50million for the teenage sensation last summer, but with just a year left on his current contract, they are now being forced to cash in on him following their relegation back to the Championship.
Sessegnon, who turns 19 in few days’ time has also been linked with Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems Spurs are now favourites to secure his signature.
Tottenham have been long-term admirers of Sessegnon, who have been widely dubbed the next Gareth Bale due to his versatility.
Despite primarily being a left-back, the England youth international can also perform incredibly well as a winger, and with Danny Rose being linked with a summer exit, the Fulham star could be a perfect replacement in the position and as a wing-back.
Sessegnon finished his first-ever campaign in the top-flight with two goals and six assists in 35 games, but will definitely get better under the tutelage of a manager like Mauricio Pochettino, and it will be exciting to see how terrific he can become going forward.