Report: Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy wants to explore technological solutions that might help pave way for fans to attend games

According to The Athletic’s Jack Pitt-Brooke, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is looking to explore new scientific and technological solutions that might help pave the way for fans to attend games.

Digital health passports and smartphone applications are currently being worked on by start-up firms after the emergence of the coronavirus forced countries to go into lockdown, and they could be crucial in helping to return fans to stadia while guaranteeing safety.

The pandemic has had a huge effect on businesses, with Spurs already envisaging a £200 million loss.

Matchday revenues have since dried up with the Premier League campaign on hold, and the remainder of the campaign – provisionally expected to resume June 17 – is set to be played behind closed doors.

It remains to be seen if fans will be allowed back into the stadiums when the 2020-21 campaign starts, but the Premier League Chief Executive Richards Masters hasn’t completely ruled it out.

He admitted that fans could be allowed to attend top-flight matches on a phased basis, and Levy’s brilliant plan could be the key.

A digital health passport developed via a smartphone app will help keep track of someone’s Covid-19 test history and immune response and other relevant health information.

Fans will need to have it and be certified fit to be allowed into stadiums, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League will implement it.