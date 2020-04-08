Report: Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is considering putting the club’s ground staff to work on his private estate; fans react

According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is considering plans to put the club’s ground staff who have not been furloughed to work on his private estate during the coronavirus pandemic.
With football currently suspended until further notice, there isn’t much work to be done on the Spurs’ pitch with no match in view, while the training ground in Enfield is also in need of little work.
Levy will personally bear the cost of any work the club’s groundsmen carry out at his private Hertfordshire estate and it won’t be coming off the club’s payroll.
Nevertheless, Tottenham fans aren’t pleased with the chairman’s decision, and here is how some of them have reacted to it on Twitter:
If this is true this is shameful
— Spursman (@bazino1234) April 8, 2020
This if true is disgusting. Honestly believe it is time he stepped down, the more and more we hear about him he is embarrassing the club and himself and somehow us fans too
— Sean Hogan (@SeanHogan2) April 7, 2020
@Pryde92 Jesus Christ… he’s getting worse 😂😂
— chris (@chrislane1313) April 7, 2020
Oh dear. That's not particularly great for a club that took a PR kicking a few days ago. What was he thinking?
— Superbird5000 (@superbird5000) April 7, 2020
How much longer can this guy get away with it? Fans need to mobilise
— Was27F1 (@F1Was27) April 7, 2020
Please tell me this is a joke. I can’t even 🤬
— Kat Buchanan (@mathskateer2) April 7, 2020
Why'd you have to embarrass this club further
— defensivemid3mujahadah (@iamibrahimdwea1) April 8, 2020
This fella is a proper piece of work
— Leon (@Ratmode101) April 8, 2020
You couldn’t make it up could you Levy you are dragging our great name in the mud @SpursOfficial absolute joke #ENICOUT #SupportTheNHS #StayHomeSaveLives #payyourstaff
— Dave Daintree (@danestoo) April 7, 2020
LOOOL im not supprised.
— 👑KingTroy👑 (@THFCYIDO) April 7, 2020
Please tell me this is a joke….
— Adam Pierce (@Sir_Adam_Pierce) April 7, 2020
Tottenham have joined Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Norwich City to furlough staff onto the Government’s job retention scheme, with 550 of their non-playing staff set for a 20% reduction in their wages during April and May.
Meanwhile, Levy is due to earn a £3 million bonus apart from his £4 million salary, and continues to be unpopular with the fans.
Spurs players and their EPL counterparts, have been urged to take a pay-cut, but Levy’s decision to furlough non-playing staff is said to have increased their resistance to taking it.