Report: Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy badly wanted Newcastle United to agree to an obligation to buy Danny Rose in January

According to The Athletic’s Chris Waugh, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy badly wanted Newcastle United to agree to an obligation to buy Danny Rose at the end of the season when his loan deal was being discussed in January, but that didn’t happen despite his best efforts.

The 29-year-old doesn’t have a future at the North London club as it stands despite having one more year left on his current deal, and he isn’t guaranteed one at St. James’ Park beyond the end of the season either.

Newcastle want to extend Rose’s stay beyond the initial agreed date – June 30 – with their campaign now set to run until August, and both clubs have been in talks.

Spurs wanted a loan fee of more than £2 million before a deal was struck for around £1.5 million, and it remains to be seen if they will ask for more money before agreeing to an extension.

Newcastle won’t be keen to do business if Levy wants an obligation to buy as a prerequisite for an extension as his Magpies counterparts Mike Ashley has made funds unavailable, with completing the sale of the club his only priority.

Rose is Newcastle’s only available left-back with Paul Dummett currently out of the squad having been removed from it in January after his injury.

While the club are hoping that the Premier League relaxes its squad rules temporarily in order to allow Dummett back into the squad and boost their options at left-back, securing an extension for the Tottenham loanee is viewed as the most pressing concern, and Levy has the final say.