Report: Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld is on Arsenal’s radar

30 May, 2019 Arsenal, English Premier League, General Football News, Site News, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld is on Arsenal’s radar as clubs begin to circle round the Belgium international with his Spurs’ future in doubt.

His current contract allows him to leave for £25 million this summer, and Manchester United are also among those keen on his signature.

Spurs activated the option to extend his contract by a year in January, and the deal finally expires in the summer of 2020.

Suitors have until two weeks before the August 8 transfer deadline day to lodge bids for Alderweireld, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will make a move given the bitter rivalry between both North London teams.

Manager Unai Emery’s side were torn apart by Chelsea in the Europa League final, conceding four goals in the second-half in the 4-1 loss, and missing out on Champions League football for the third season running means the Gunners won’t have much to spend this summer.

The 30-year-old Tottenham star can help solve Arsenal’s defensive woes in the short-term, but it is almost impossible to see him cross the divide this summer, especially if Mauricio Pochettino’s side win the Champions League final on Saturday at Liverpool’s expense.

About The Author

Alani Adefunmiloye

Football addict!!! Contact: adefunmo1@gmail.com