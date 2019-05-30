Report: Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld is on Arsenal’s radar

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld is on Arsenal’s radar as clubs begin to circle round the Belgium international with his Spurs’ future in doubt.
His current contract allows him to leave for £25 million this summer, and Manchester United are also among those keen on his signature.
Spurs activated the option to extend his contract by a year in January, and the deal finally expires in the summer of 2020.
Suitors have until two weeks before the August 8 transfer deadline day to lodge bids for Alderweireld, and it remains to be seen if Arsenal will make a move given the bitter rivalry between both North London teams.
Manager Unai Emery’s side were torn apart by Chelsea in the Europa League final, conceding four goals in the second-half in the 4-1 loss, and missing out on Champions League football for the third season running means the Gunners won’t have much to spend this summer.
The 30-year-old Tottenham star can help solve Arsenal’s defensive woes in the short-term, but it is almost impossible to see him cross the divide this summer, especially if Mauricio Pochettino’s side win the Champions League final on Saturday at Liverpool’s expense.