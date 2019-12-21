Report: Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen is close to signing new deal

According to The Athletic’s Charlie Eccleshare, Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Jan Vertonghen is close to signing a new deal, with the main sticking point over whether it will be a one or two-year extension.
His compatriot Toby Alderweireld signed a new three-and-half year deal with the North London club yesterday, putting an end to a long-running contract saga.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho was influential and integral to the Belgian’s decision, and he is hoping Vertonghen will follow suit.
The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and will be able to discuss a free transfer with overseas clubs from January 1.
However, he is open to signing a new deal, and it will interesting to see what happens in the coming days and weeks following months of negotiations.
Vertonghen has been at Tottenham since the summer of 2012, featuring in almost 300 across all competitions.
Despite his age, he remains a key part of Spurs’ backline, featuring in 10 league games this term, and his versatility has also come handy as he has played at left-back too.
Mourinho is aware of what he brings to the table, and will hope he can play a huge role as Tottenham challenge for silverware going forward.