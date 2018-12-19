Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino wants Manchester United job

According to reports from The Times, Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino wants to quit the north London club to join Manchester United in the summer.
The report claims that Pochettino sees the opportunity of moving to Old Trafford as too good to turn down despite having four-and-a-half years left on his contract at Spurs.
The Times claim that Pochettino has given the ‘prospect serious thought’ already, and refused to rule out the possibility of joining Manchester United.
The Red Devils parted company with Jose Mourinho yesterday, and Pochettino wants to be considered for the job next season.
United are a big club and the managerial job is a highly prestigious one, but Pochettino would be daft enough to leave his safe job at Spurs to join a club that are lacking proper direction.
Pochettino has done wonders at Spurs, and it is time for Daniel Levy to back him in the transfer window so that he can take the club to the next level.
At the moment, Spurs are a far better team than United. And with the new stadium on the horizon, they have better future prospects.