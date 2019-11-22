Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho will earn £2 million bonus if he leads club to top-four finish

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho will earn a £2 million bonus if he leads the North London club to a top-four finish at the end of the season.
A poor start to the domestic campaign has seen Spurs earn just 14 points in their opening 12 games of the season, and they are currently 11 points below the Champions League places.
14th-placed Tottenham are only three points behind fifth-placed Sheffield United though, and a victory against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday would see them move many places up the table.
Mourinho put pen to paper to replace the dismissed Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday morning, landing a £15 million-a-year deal until the end of the 2022/23 season.
Liverpool, Leicester City, Chelsea and Manchester City currently occupy the top-four spots, and given the early-season form of the quartet, it will take Spurs a lot of luck and perfection to displace any of them.