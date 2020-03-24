Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho volunteers to help the elderly as Toby Alderweireld donates dozens of electronic tablets

The English Premier League is currently suspended until April 30 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and the country is on lockdown as the government looks to quickly curtail its spread.
Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho and centre-back Toby Alderweireld have both decided to help the local community during these trying times, ensuring those in need of help are being reached out to.
The Portuguese teamed up with Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield, North London yesterday, volunteering to help pack food parcels and other items for delivery to the more vulnerable members of the community.
Elderly members of the society have been advised to stay in quarantine for the next 12 weeks, and the Spurs boss was quick to lend a helping hand to the charity group that has been delivering essential goods to them.
Alderweireld is donating dozens of electronic tablets to those affected so that they can remain in touch with their loved ones through video calls, and the Tottenham star has urged those who can donate them to also join him in the cause.
Whoever can help, please help! Together, we can come out of this difficult time stronger than ever. Stay safe everyone ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MOCNNVLMWR
— Alderweireld Toby (@AlderweireldTob) March 22, 2020
Anyone that has come with contact with those displaying symptoms is expected to self-isolate for 14 days, while those that have tested positive for the coronavirus are expected to go into quarantine.
Tottenham themselves have donated surplus food and drink intended for upcoming events to The Felix Project – a London-based charity which tackles food waste and hunger – and they are in regular contact with local services to discuss ways they can support the elderly and residents during this period.