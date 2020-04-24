Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho not willing to let go of Tanguy Ndombele this summer

Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with an interest in Barcelona midfielder Arthur, with reports claiming Frenchman Tanguy Ndombele could be involved in a deal that will see the players go in the opposite direction.
However, it appears Spurs boss Jose Mourinho has made a decision on the future of the club record-signing, with le10sport claiming that the Portuguese wants to hold on to the France international.
PSG have also registered interest in Ndombele and are plotting a loan move, with the midfielder said to be more than keen on leaving Tottenham this summer due to his poor relationship with Mourinho.
Barcelona have registered their interest with Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with the player having told his camp that he does not intend to have a 2nd season at Spurs if conditions don't change, according to tomorrow's L'Équipe. More follows.
— Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 11, 2020
According to le10sport, the Portuguese has been trying to repair the working relationship between him and the player during the lockdown, and it was one of the reasons behind the one-on-one training session held of recent.
Mourinho believes that he can turn Ndombele into a top player and he is hoping he can be a key member of his starting XI next term and going forward.
The 23-year-old arrived at the North London outfit from Lyon last summer for a club-record £65 million, but has failed to impress so far, with injuries and a lack of fitness and form limiting him to just 17 starts across all competitions.