Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho fears Tanguy Ndombele is plotting an escape route from the club

According to Mirror Sport, Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho fears Tanguy Ndombele is plotting an escape route from the club after recent reports claimed he indeed wants to leave.
The Frenchman, who currently earns £200,000 a week in wages, is said to have told his representatives he doesn’t want to spend a second season at Spurs if conditions don’t change, with last week’s unplanned training session with the Portuguese and his earlier public criticism of the player further worsening the relationship between them.
However, Mourinho is determined to turn Ndombele’s Tottenham career around and will look to convince the France international to stay.
The 23-year-old joined the North London outfit from Lyon last summer for a club-record £65 million, but has failed to impress so far.
Barcelona have been linked with an interest in the midfielder given his huge potential, but Mourinho believes he can turn out good for Spurs in the long-run – a sentiment ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino shared prior to his sacking.
Despite the Portuguese’ good intentions, his man-management style doesn’t appear to sit well with Ndombele, and a fall out between manager and player – reminiscent of what happened between him and Manchester United stars – appears to be on the cards