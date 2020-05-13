Report: Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t want further training delays if it’s safe to return

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, the Premier League chief executive Richard Masters and director of football Richard Garlick held a meeting with all the 20 club managers on Zoom today, with medical advisor Mark Gillett and government medical experts also involved as a potential return to action was discussed.
The managers all want four weeks of training before the league resumes, and Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho doesn’t want further delays to the resumption of training if it’s safe to return.
The Portuguese was said to have have been the main voice articulating frustration on any potential delays as clubs had hoped they would have returned to training by now.
The Premier League is hoping league action will resume on June 12, with training expected to commence on May 18.
However, it remains to be seen if the dates are feasible with some players still expressing concerns over a return.
The EPL wants to take things slowly, with a return to training top of their plans as they aren’t looking to rush the clubs back into playing.
Mourinho and the other managers want time to implement a proper schedule that will bring their squads up to performance level as they look to reduce the risk of injury if and when action resumes.
The Spurs manager clearly can’t wait to get back on the training pitch, and he was seen organizing a one-on-one session with club-record signing Tanguy Ndombele last month.
Tottenham are currently eighth in the table, with seven points between them and fourth-placed Chelsea, and they will fancy their chances of finishing in the Champions League zone with both Harry Kane and Son Heung-min set to return to training with them when it commences.