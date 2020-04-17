Report: Tottenham Hotspur asking Mauricio Pochettino to take a pay cut on severance package

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has asked former manager Mauricio Pochettino and his assistants Jesus Perez, Miguel D’Agostino and Antoni Jimenez to take a pay cut on their severance packages due to the financial constraints the coronavirus pandemic have put on the club.
Despite getting sacked last November, the quartet are still being paid the same wages they were on while with Spurs, with Pochettino earning £8.5million yearly.
Levy agreed to keep paying the Argentine and his coaching team until they got a new job, but is now hoping they can do him a very huge favour in order to save money during these difficult times.
While the former Tottenham boss was widely tipped to get back on the touchline as soon as possible given his quality and impressive c.v, the lack of footballing activities across Europe has madn that impossible, and it remains to be seen for how much longer he will go without a job.
Given his love for Spurs, though, Pochettino will most likely agree to the club’s demands as both parties begin talks over the cut, but he is not obligated to do so under any law.
Having been forced to reverse his decision to furlough 550 non-playing staff onto the Government’s job retention scheme, Levy is looking at other ways of saving the club’s pockets and is hoping to convince boss Jose Mourinho, his backroom staff and the players into taking a 10% reduction on their wages going forward.