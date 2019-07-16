Report: Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to meet Real Betis’ £88 million release clause for Giovani Lo Celso

According to football.london, Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to meet Real Betis’ £88 million release clause of Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso nor their £70 million asking price as they are not ready to break their transfer record twice in the same summer.
The North Londoners splashed a record £63 million on the signing of French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele earlier this month, and won’t be able to secure the signing of Lo Celso unless Betis lower their demands.
The former Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is top of manager Mauricio Pochettino’s transfer plans as he looks to assemble a squad capable of challenging for the Premier League next season.
The La Liga side are playing hardball and holding out for such a large transfer fee because PSG are in line to receive 20% of any future deal for the Argentina international, and that could see Spurs’ move for him breakdown.
Other suitors could emerge in the race for Lo Celso’s signature, but chairman Daniel Levy is working hard to ensure the deal is gotten over the line.
Tottenham went the last two transfer windows without making a signing, and have only made two additions this summer – with Jack Clarke staying back with Leeds United on a season-long loan.
It remains to be seen if they will be able to snap up Lo Celso, but sealing a move for the 23-year-old would be huge.