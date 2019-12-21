Report: Tottenham Hotspur are planning to recall Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds United

According to reports from Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are planning to recall Jack Clarke from his loan spell at Leeds United in January.
The 19-year-old joined Spurs during the summer transfer window from Leeds for a fee in the region of £8.5 million. Mauricio Pochettino quickly sent him on loan back to Leeds, but new Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is planning to call him back to the north London club.
Clarke has struggled to get regular games at Elland Road this season, managing only three appearances since returning to the Yorkshire club.
The report claims that Mourinho is keen to have a look at Clarke in training before deciding whether to loan him out again elsewhere for the rest of the season.
Clarke is a highly exciting winger who shone for Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season. However, the youngster has failed to make an impact at Leeds, managing only 19 minutes of Championship football.
He will be eager to make a strong impression at Spurs if Mourinho recalls him in January from his loan spell.