Report: Tottenham Hotspur are in touch with the representatives of West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop

According to Foot Mercato (via GFFN), Tottenham Hotspur are in constant contact with the representatives of West Ham United centre-back Issa Diop as they eye a summer move.
Spurs boss Jose Mourinho is a fan of the Frenchman, and the player himself appears keen on moving to North London having recently spoken with right-back Serge Aurier about the club.
The Hammers believe that Diop is worth £60 million, but a bid of around £52 million could be enough to tempt them into parting ways with him this summer.
Tottenham are yet to table a formal bid for the 23-year-old, but a move appears to be on the cards with the future of Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen at the club not certain.
As earlier reported by TEAMtalk, the West Ham star has told the club of his intentions to leave the London Stadium this summer, and Spurs are favourites to land him having already being linked with a move for him in January.
The 23-year-old is also on the radar of Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United, while Atletico Madrid are also said to be keeping tabs on him.
Diop moved to West Ham from Toulouse in the summer of 2018 for £22 million and has proven himself in the top-flight with some top performances, including one that saw Mourinho dub him a monster during a game against the Red Devils.