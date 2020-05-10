Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves want William Carvalho

According to Transfer20, Tottenham Hotspur, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United are among the clubs who are interested in signing William Carvalho from Real Betis in the summer transfer window.
The report has also claimed of interest in the Portugal international defensive midfielder from Leicester City and another club from the top six in the Premier League.
It has been added that Betis will want a transfer fee close to €30 million (£26.18 million) as transfer fee for the 28-year-old.
Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho is reported to hold his Portuguese compatriot in high esteem.
Stats
According to WhoScored, Carvalho has made nine appearances in La Liga for Betis so far this season.
During the 2018-19 campaign, the defensive midfielder made 26 starts and four substitute appearances in the league for the Spanish club, providing five assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
Carvalho also played seven times in the Europa League for the La Liga outfit in 2018-19, according to WhoScored.
Football in England and Spain is suspended at the moment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
It remains to be seen when the Premier League and La Liga will resume, and when the summer transfer window will open.