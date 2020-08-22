Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United want Freiburg centre-back & Leeds United target Robin Koch

According to The Sun, Newcastle United are interested in signing Freiburg centre-back Robin Koch this summer, but they face stiff competition for his services with Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested.

The Germany international is also been tracked by Lazio and RB Leipzig, and he is expected to leave his club this summer as they want to cash in on him now rather than lose him on a free at the end of next season.





Newcastle aren’t particularly short of options at the back, but head coach Steve Bruce is looking to make some changes, and landing a ball-playing centre-back as Koch would come handy.

However, it’s safe to say that the Magpies aren’t favourites to land the German as they have a tight budget for the summer transfer window.

Leeds are preparing a £20 million bid for the 24-year-old having identified him as a replacement for Ben White.

Brighton & Hove Albion continue to play hardball over selling the 22-year-old despite the Whites’ £25 million bid, and Marcelo Bielsa’s side appears to have moved on to Koch.

He is rated as one of the best in the Bundesliga given his brilliance and style of play, and he is clearly not short of options with more suitors likely to emerge for his signature.