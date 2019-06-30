Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon have completed an agreement for the transfer of Tanguy Ndombele

According to L’Equipe (via GFFN), Tottenham Hotspur and Lyon have completed an agreement for the transfer of Tanguy Ndombele for an initial £55 million and a potential £9 million in bonuses.
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino made the France international his top summer target as he sought a replacement for the departed Mousa Dembele, and finally landing him is a huge boost.
However, while both clubs have agreed agreed on a fee, L’Equipe claims Spurs are yet to finalise personal terms with Ndombele.
The player’s representatives and Tottenham are expected to meet in the coming hours in order to get the deal over the line, and after visiting the North London outfit last month and getting convinced by Pochettino to join the club , it is almost certain that the 22-year-old will be playing under the Argentine next season.
Ndombele was told by the Spurs boss that there are plans to assemble a squad capable of challenging and winning the Premier League next season, and the project excites the Frenchman.
If all goes well between the club and the player’s representatives, a move should be sealed in the coming days, and such a club-record signing will be a massive statement of intent from the North Londoners.