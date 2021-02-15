Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool keeping tabs on Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa

According to The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Aston Villa centre-back Ezri Konsa is one of the options Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are studying as they seek to bolster their defences in the summer transfer window.

Spurs had the 23-year-old on their radar when Toby Alderweireld’s £25 million release clause became active in the summer of 2019, but no concrete move was made as the Belgian remained at the club and has since signed an extension.





Sportslens View

Given their struggles at the back this term, head coach Jose Mourinho will be keen to bring in a quality centre-back ahead of next season, and Konsa could be his man.

The Villa star has been a key player for Dean Smith’s side this term and is one of the reasons why they have punched above their weight thus far.

The Midlands outfit have kept nine clean sheets in Konsa’s 20 appearances so far in 2020-21, and it is not a surprise that Liverpool are also keeping tabs on him.

While Jurgen Klopp’s side brought in Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak last month following long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, it appears that they still want to sign another centre-back in the summer, and the Villa man could be a perfect option.

Liverpool have conceded more goals (32) than any team in the top-half of the table right now, and that has dealt a massive blow on their title and top-four chances.

Konsa joined Villa from Brentford in the summer of 2019 for £12 million and his current contract expires in the summer of 2023, and the club will be very eager to hand him a new deal with two of the biggest clubs in the land circling.

The centre-back is a lifelong Tottenham fan, and the chance to play for them would be tempting if they come with a bid.

Liverpool offer Champions League football and a chance to win silverware too, and they are also a very attractive team for any player, and it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.