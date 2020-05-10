Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Everton target Joe Hugill has made a decision

According to The Daily Star, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton wanted to sign Joe Hugill, but the Sunderland striker is going to Manchester United instead.
It has been reported that United have agreed to pay League One outfit Sunderland an initial fee of £250,000 to sign Hugill in the summer transfer window.
The report has added that the 16-year-old striker will be paid £62,400 per year as salary once he turns 17 in October and becomes a professional.
Tottenham, Arsenal, Everton, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United all want to sign the teenager, according to the report, but all of them look set to miss out on him.
Big move for Joe Hugill
It would be a massive move for Hugill, as United are one of the biggest clubs in the world and are a global brand.
One suspects that the striker will initially be part of the youth team, and that he will be looking to progress to the senior side in the next two or three years.
United have been giving chances to young and upcoming players in recent years, and the teenager will have to work extremely hard and stay fully focused in order to make it big at Old Trafford.