Report: Tottenham Hotspur and Everton make Merih Demiral bid

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton are interested in signing Merih Demiral from Juventus in the summer transfer window, according to TuttoJuve.

It has been reported by the Italian news outlet that Premier League clubs Tottenham and Everton have offered €30 million (£27.35 million) for the 22-year-old central defender.





The report has added that Italian champions Juventus have rejected the proposals from the Toffees and Spurs.

Disappointing Juventus spell

Much was expected of Demiral when he joined Juventus from Sassuolo in the summer of 2019.

However, the 22-year-old central defender failed to make a huge impact at the Italian and European giants.

According to WhoScored, the youngster made five starts and one substitute appearance in Serie A for Juve last season, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process.

The defender also played 90 minutes in the Champions League last season, and has played eight minutes in the league this campaign, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely Juventus exit

Demiral is a very talented and promising young defender who is only 22 years of age, and he will get better.

However, it is hard to see Juventus cash in on the Turkey international after just one season, especially so close to the end of the summer transfer window.