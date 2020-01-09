Report: Tottenham Hotspur ahead of Aston Villa and Newcastle in the race for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is desperate to sign a new striker this month with Harry Kane ruled out until April following a hamstring injury, and he is keen on landing AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek.
The 24-year-old is also wanted by Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United, but Spurs are looking to open talks with the Serie A giants and beat them to his signature.
Piatek is set to leave San Siro this month following the return of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Milan are ready to sell him for £23 million.
The Polish striker only wants to join a top side, and a move to Tottenham could interest him, although he could decline their offer as he knows he will end up playing second fiddle to Kane.
Boss Jose Mourinho will definitely be landing another striker this month, but it remains to be seen if that will be Piatek.
He moved to Milan last January for £30 million, and has scored 13 goals in 35 Serie A games for them.
The Rossoneri hitman bagged 11 goals in 21 games across all competitions during the second half of the campaign last term after hitting 19 goals in 21 games during the first half for Genoa, and landing him will be a huge move for Tottenham.
The North Londoners will hugely miss Kane, and their top-four ambition has been dealt a massive blow as a result of his injury.
However, getting a quality finisher could end up saving them, and it will be interesting to see who they sign in the coming days.