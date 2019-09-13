Blog Competitions English Premier League Report: Tottenham have offered new deal to Christian Eriksen

Report: Tottenham have offered new deal to Christian Eriksen

13 September, 2019 English Premier League, Tottenham

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist, Nicolo Schira, Tottenham Hotspur have submitted a fresh contract offer to midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The 27-year-old was heavily linked with a move away from Spurs this summer, with both La Liga clubs – Real and Atletico Madrid – reportedly showing interest in signing him.

However, Spurs didn’t receive an acceptable offer from any foreign club for Eriksen, and the former Ajax midfielder stayed on.

The Danish midfielder, who has been capped 90 times by his country, is in the final year of his contract at Spurs. If Spurs fail to offload him in the January transfer window, then they are at risk of losing him for free next summer.

Schira has now claimed on Twitter that Spurs have offered him a €7.5 million a year contract, roughly equating to £130k-per-week, that will last till 2024. He adds that European giants like Juventus, Inter Milan and PSG are keen to sign him if he doesn’t extend his contract at the north London club.

Mauricio Pochettino will try his best to convince Eriksen to commit his future at Spurs, but the Danish midfielder probably feels that he could earn a lot more if he moved to clubs like PSG, Juventus or Real Madrid.

Eriksen is one of the best-attacking midfielders in the Premier League, and the latest offer from Spurs looks tempting. With negotiation ongoing amongst all parties involved, Spurs will receive a massive boost if Eriksen finally decides to put pen to paper on the latest deal.

Neil Redfearn says Leeds have done the sensible thing by handing Kalvin Phillips a new contract
Ryan Kent reveals how call from Steven Gerrard made him join Rangers

About The Author

saikat

Sports journalist. Graduation in English literature. Masters in mass communication from the University of Bedfordshire. Loves football, cricket, tennis, F1. contact - saikat@sportslens.com