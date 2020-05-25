Report: Tottenham have made an initial approach for PSG centre-back Hubert Mbuyi-Muamba

According to RMC (via GFFN), Tottenham Hotspur have made an initial move for the signature of Paris Saint-Germain centre-back Hubert Mbuyi-Muamba ahead of the summer transfer window.

The 17-year-old is also on the radar of FC Porto despite the fact that he is yet to make his first-team bow, and PSG aren’t particularly keen on letting one of their most promising academy graduates leave this summer given his huge potential.

Spurs have shown that they won’t hesitate to hand youngsters a chance in the senior team if they prove their quality, with Japhet Tanganga, 21, already establishing himself in boss Jose Mourinho’s plans.

The ex-PSG under-17 skipper could fancy his chances of a quicker pathway to first-team football at Tottenham, and he is yet to sign an extension with his current deal ending in June 2021.

Mbuyi-Muamba will most likely link up with Spurs under-23s if a deal is struck this summer, but he has everything it takes to impress Mourinho and quickly force his way into the senior team.

The teenager caught the eyes of Tottenham’s and Porto’s scouts following his impressive performances in the UEFA Youth League this term, and more suitors could emerge for his signature in the coming weeks.