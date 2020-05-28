Report: Tottenham have identified Stefan Savic as top defensive target

It is an open secret that Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to bolster their defence in the summer transfer window.

It will be interesting to see how much money Jose Mourinho will get to rebuild the squad, but whatever the sum is, the Portuguese would definitely be using a portion of it to add a new defender with Jan Vertonghen expected to leave when his contract expires in the coming months.

According to Todofichajes, the 52-times capped Montenegro international Stefan Savic has become Mourinho’s preferred option in the summer. TeamTalk are reporting that the 29-year-old defender has become Mourinho’s new top defensive target.

Savic, who won the Premier League title with Manchester City in 2012, joined Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has been playing for the Rojiblancos since.

The former Fiorentina defender has managed over 150 appearances for Diego Simeone’s side in all competitions since joining the club. This season, he has managed 19 appearances in all competitions for the La Liga outfit.

The report claims that the player is keen to move to the Premier League and Spurs are willing to pay a ‘good sum’ for the centre-back.

Savic has a contract at the club till 2022, and Atletico are demanding a fee in the region of €15m for him.