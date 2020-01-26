Report: Tottenham have ‘established contact’ with AC Milan to sign Krzysztof Piatek

According to reports from Gianluca Di Marzio, Tottenham Hotspur have re-established contact with AC Milan to sign Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window.
Spurs have been heavily linked with a move for Piatek who hasn’t played the last three games for Milan.
The report claims that Spurs have re-established contact with Milan and have ‘returned strongly’ for Piatek.
The player’s agent met with the AC Milan manager yesterday to understand what the future holds for the former Genoa striker.
The 24-year-old has scored just four goals in 14 appearances in the Serie A this season, and he is expected to drop down the pecking order following the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Piatek was in outstanding form last season where he netted 19 goals in 21 games for Genoa.
The Polish striker could be on the move, and the player’s father has revealed that his son prefers a move to the Premier League.
Spurs previously were keen on a loan deal, but Milan have no intention of making a loss on him. The Serie A giants are demanding a fee in the region of £30 million for him.
At this moment, it is not clear whether Spurs want to sign him on loan or permanently, but it seems they are interested in bringing him to the Premier League.
The north London club have already signed Gedson Fernandes on loan, but signing a striker is necessary following the injury to Harry Kane which could rule him out till April.