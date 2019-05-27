Report: Tottenham handed boost in the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo

According to reports from Calciomercato, Premier League giants Tottenham have been handed a boost in the chase for Nicolo Zaniolo.
The 19-year-old has enjoyed a fantastic campaign and has emerged as a shining star this season for Roma. Although Giallorossi ended their Serie A campaign in sixth, Zaniolo’s performance attracted interest from many clubs across Europe.
The youngster recently revealed that he is confident of signing a new deal with Roma, but the latest report from Italy suggests that differences have arisen in Zaniolo’s new contract.
Roma are offering a wage that is one million less than what the Italian is asking for and that will give hope to Spurs.
According to reports from The Express, Spurs had been preparing a bid in the region of £35million for the midfielder.
He made 33 appearances for the Giallorossi in the 2018-19 campaign and found the back of the net six times.
Manchester United are also interested in signing him, and it remains to be seen whether either of the Premier League clubs can tempt him away from Italy this summer.