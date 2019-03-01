Report: Tottenham fear Mauricio Pochettino will leave for Real Madrid next season after crashing out of title race

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur fear manager Mauricio Pochettino will quit for Real Madrid in the summer after the club crashed of the Premier League title race following midweek’s 2-0 loss to Chelsea.
The Argentine has helped Spurs to three consecutive top-four finishes in four seasons at the club, and they are set to make the Champions League spots again this season.
However, they were in the title race a week ago before suffering back-to-back league losses in five days.
Madrid contacted Pochettino last summer, a few days after he signed a new five-year contract extension with Tottenham, and despite being turned down by Spurs chairman Daniel Levy after making an official approach, the north Londoners know the La Liga giants are more than ready to part with £40million in compensation for their man.
Madrid opted for Julen Lopetegui in the end, but he was fired three months into his tenure and replaced with Santiago Solari.
The European giants haven’t improved in the last four months either, and recently crashed out of the Copa del Rey – missing out on their biggest chance to win silverware.
With Spurs lacking the financial strength to back Pochettino in the transfer market, and following the Argentine’s admission that it could take five to ten years before the club turn into genuine title contenders, Madrid will look to lure him away this summer as they have everything any manager can dream of.
It remains to be seen if Levy can hold on to his man going forward, but Spurs moving to a new stadium next season could finally allow them have transfer funds to spend in subsequent transfer windows after failing to buy players in the last two, and it will be interesting to see if Pochettino will choose to stay or leave.