Report: Tottenham favourites to sign West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic if China move falls through

According to The Sun, Tottenham Hotspur have emerged the bookies’ favourites to land West Ham United forward Marko Arnautovic should the Austrian fail to complete a move to the Chinese Super League in the coming days.
The 29-year-old has been linked with a London Stadium exit this month, and should the China switch fall through, bookmakers Betfair reckon a move across town to north London is very much possible.
And Tottenham are priced 10/1, ahead of Chelsea (14/1), Manchester United (25/1)and Everton (33/1) to swoop.
Spurs are without the injured Harry Kane, Son Hueng-Min is currently at the Asia Cup with South Korea, while Dele Alli could miss a couple of games after he picked up a knock against Fulham.
Manager Mauricio Pochettino could be forced to make signings as a result in order to try and replace some of the trio’s goals, and Arnautovic fits the bill given how much of a constant threat he is in the final third.
The former Stoke City star is being heavily linked with Shanghai SIPG, with the Chinese outfit said to be keen on offering his £300,000 in wages, but West Ham have knocked back their bids.
Nevertheless, Arnautovic could still be open to leaving the Hammers this month, and a move to Tottenham will most likely excite and tempt him.