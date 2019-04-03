Report: Tottenham eyeing Lazio’s Thomas Strakosha as a long-term successor to Hugo Lloris

According to The Sun, Tottenham are keen on Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha, and could make a summer move for his signature after Hugo Lloris commited yet another error in the 2-1 loss to Liverpool.
The France international has been backed by manager Mauricio Pochettino, but Spurs are said to have watched the £35million-rated Serie A star on several occasions, and his stocks could have risen in their eyes after impressing in Sunday’s victory over Inter Milan.
Strakosha was said to be close to joining Liverpool in a £30million deal last summer, as he was seen as a cheaper option than both Alisson and Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak, and while a Premier League move fell through, it could now be back on the cards following Spurs’ interest.
Lloris has been responsible for 16 errors leading to goals since arriving Tottenham in 2012, and Sunday’s won’t be the last.
The north Londoners might need to replace him if they want to challenge strongly at all fronts going forward, and the ball-playing Lazio star could be the perfect replacement.
Strakosha has nine clean sheets in 28 Serie A appearances for Lazio this term, and at 24, he could be a great long-term option for Spurs.