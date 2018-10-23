Report: Tottenham eye move move Viktor Tsyhankov

Tottenham failed to sign even a single player during the summer, but Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he would be looking to bolster his squad during the January transfer window.
According to reports from Teamtalk, Viktor Tsyhankov could be on his way to North London in the near future.
The 20-year-old is an exciting young talent. He plays for Dinamo Zagreb where he has developed into a key first-team player either side of the attack.
He has been in impressive form this season, having scored or assisted 10 goals in just 18 games this season.
Premier League giants Liverpool and Manchester City are also keeping close eye on the youngster’s development, but the report suggests that Spurs are leading the race for his signature.
The north London club have spent the last few months scouting the Ukrainian international, who is valued at around £16 million.
The report adds that Pochettino has given his approval for the club to make a formal approach, and Spurs are edging closer to reaching an agreement with Zagreb. Tsyhankov could arrive at the club as early as in January.