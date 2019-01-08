Report: Tottenham eye move for Soualiho Meite

According to reports from Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport, Tottenham Hotspur have joined the race to sign Torino central midfielder Soualiho Meite.
The 24-year-old is a central attacking midfielder who has impressed this season for the Serie A side. He has made 17 starts in the Italian league, and has two goals and an assist to his name.
The French midfielder started his career with Auxerre, and played for Lille and Monaco before joining the Italian club in 2018.
He has played for France at the under-20 level but has not made any appearance for the senior team.
There are other Premier League clubs who are interested in Meite apart from Tottenham, although the identity of those clubs are not mentioned in the report.
Serie A giants Roma are also reportedly interested with the Giallorossi having carried out extensive survey on the player. Torino have made it clear that the midfielder is not for sale in January.
Tottenham were reportedly ready to present a proposal to Torino but they were told that the player will not be sold in January.