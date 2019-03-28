Report: Tottenham eye move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff

According to reports from The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping a close eye on Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff ahead of a potential bid in the summer transfer window.
Spurs haven’t signed a single player in their previous two transfer windows, and they must press for summer signings. They have been scouting a host of players ahead of the window, and one of them is Sean Longstaff.
The report claims that Spurs have taken a keen interest in the 21-year-old midfielder who has come up through the youth ranks at the club.
He has now emerged as a new first-team player for Rafael Benitez this season, and has impressed every time he took the pitch.
Longstaff made 11 appearances this season before suffering a major knee injury. The youngster is a highly talented midfielder and he would be a great addition to the Spurs squad.
However, Newcastle will surely want to keep Longstaff at Tyneside for years to come, and unless Spurs offer a ridiculous sum that is hard to reject, they have little chance of luring him away.