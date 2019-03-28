Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Report: Tottenham eye move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff

Report: Tottenham eye move for Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff

28 March, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Transfer News & Rumours


According to reports from The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have been keeping a close eye on Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff ahead of a potential bid in the summer transfer window.

Spurs haven’t signed a single player in their previous two transfer windows, and they must press for summer signings. They have been scouting a host of players ahead of the window, and one of them is Sean Longstaff.

The report claims that Spurs have taken a keen interest in the 21-year-old midfielder who has come up through the youth ranks at the club.

He has now emerged as a new first-team player for Rafael Benitez this season, and has impressed every time he took the pitch.

Longstaff made 11 appearances this season before suffering a major knee injury. The youngster is a highly talented midfielder and he would be a great addition to the Spurs squad.

However, Newcastle will surely want to keep Longstaff at Tyneside for years to come, and unless Spurs offer a ridiculous sum that is hard to reject, they have little chance of luring him away.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confident of Manchester United climbing mountains again ahead of Barcelona showdown
Newcastle eyeing up a move for Stefano Sensi

About The Author

johnblake