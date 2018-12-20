Report: Tottenham eye move for Mats Hummels

According to reports from German publication Bild, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are showing keen interest in Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels.
The 2014 World Cup winner with Germany could leave the Allianz Arena as early as January. The report claims that he is unhappy with his reduced role at the club, and is angling a move away from Bundesliga.
The 70-cap German international is now behind Niklas Sule and Jerome Boeteng in the pecking order, and both the London clubs have set their sight on him.
A move to the Premier League is a high possibility as Hummels’ agent Mark Kosice has been in London, and has held talks with both the London clubs.
Obviously, Spurs going after an established 30-year-old star like Hummels, will certainly raise plenty of eyebrows, given that bolstering the central defence is certainly not top priority of Mauricio Pochettino at the moment.
Spurs have recently extended Jan Vertonghen’s contract, and they have the likes of Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sanchez, and Juan Foyth in their ranks.
Hummels is vastly experienced and a world class player, who has lifted four Bundsliga titles with Dortmund and Bayern. He is a proven winner, and would be a smart signing if Spurs can land him.