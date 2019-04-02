Report: Tottenham eye move for Marcelo Brozovic

According to reports from Calciomercato, London giants – Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal – are interested in signing Marcelo Brozovic in the summer transfer window.
Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan, but the report claims that the Croatian international’s time at the Serie A club is seemingly coming to an end.
The Nerazzuri are looking to rebuild their midfield with the signings of Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic and Cagliari’s highly rated Nico Barella, and therefore Brozovic could be sacrificed.
Calciomercato adds that both Spurs and Arsenal are looking to sign Brozovic in the summer, and are ready to pay the fee Inter are demanding.
Back in August last year, Spurs reportedly made a €40 million (£36 million) bid for Brozovic, but the Italian club were hoping for a further €10 million (£9 million).
Croatian newspaper Sportske Novosti reported at that time that Inter wanted his €50 million (£45 million) release clause to be met for them to part with him.
Spurs will be keen to sign a top midfielder this summer, and it remains to be seen whether they would be willing to break the bank for the Croatian.