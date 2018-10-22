Report: Tottenham eye move for Luka Jovic

According to reports from Italian outlet CalcioMercato, Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are keeping an eye on exciting young striker Luka Jovic.
The 20-year-old is enjoying a fantastic season in the Bundesliga with Eintracht Frankfurt, and the aforementioned Premier League clubs are considering him as an option in the January transfer window.
Jovic joined Frankfurt in the summer on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants Benfica. Frankfurt have an option to make the deal a permanent one, but it seems Spurs and Chelsea are showing keen interest too.
The Serbian international is a highly rated youngster and recently scored five against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Frankfurt’s 7-1 win.
He has scored nine goals in 10 games in total, more than Spurs striker Harry Kane who has managed six goals in all competitions thus far.
Spurs failed to sign a player in the summer transfer window but they are expected to be active in January. Mauricio Pochettino has hinted that he would be looking to bolster the squad, and signing a secondary striker could be a priority for him.
The likes of Fernando Llorente and Vincent Janssen have failed to provide a satisfactory back-up option to Kane. Pochettino has shown great success while working with young talents, and certainly a move for the player cannot be ruled out completely.