Report: Tottenham eye move for Jack O’Connell

According to reports from the Sunday People (19/1; page 49), Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Sheffield United defender Jack O’Connell in the January transfer window.
The 25-year-old, who is on £10k-per-week wages at United, has been a key player for the Blades this season. He has made 23 appearances in the Premier League this season, and has produced some fantastic performances.
The defender was brilliant in games against Norwich, Aston Villa, Brighton, and Watford last month, and it looks like Spurs have taken a keen interest in him.
The north London club are looking to replace Jan Vertonghen who is out of contract at Spurs in the summer. It seems, Jose Mourinho has earmarked the Sheffield United defender for this role.
He has started every game for United this season and has been simply immense for the club. Only Liverpool and Leicester City boast a better defensive record than Sheffield who have conceded just 22 times in 23 fixtures.
O’Connell may not be a marquee signing but he would be a shrewd addition for the club. Matching his wages won’t be any issue, and it remains to be seen whether Spurs make any move for the defender this month.