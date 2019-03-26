Report: Tottenham eye move for Ivan Perisic

Serie A giants Inter Milan have made the decision to offload Ivan Perisic during the summer transfer window.
The Croatian international was linked with a move to Arsenal in the January transfer window but the loan move didn’t materialise.
According to reports from TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t The Daily Star), Perisic’s future at the club is in doubt, and that he could be set for departure in the summer.
Inter have set an asking price of £30m for the 30-year-old.
North London outfit Tottenham are in the hunt for his signature, but they are only ready to offer £21.4m (€25m).
Perisic is a top class player but it is likely that Inter would ask for anything over £30 for Perisic given his quality. He has scored four goals and has two assists in the Serie A this season.
Spurs are expected to remain active during the upcoming transfer window. Perisic is a high profile name who would add depth and quality to the side, and at this price, Spurs should definitely go for him.