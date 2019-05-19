Report: Tottenham eye move for Haissem Hassan

According to reports from French publication L’Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Haissem Hassan.
The prodigiously gifted 17-year-old Chateauroux striker has been attracting serious attention from some of the heavyweight clubs in Europe.
The report claims that two English clubs and two Spanish sides in the top six of La Liga are taking a keen interest in signing him.
Spurs are mentioned in the report as the only specific team to have expressed an interest in the teenage striker who is valued at £1.7m.
The French club have already received an offer although it has not been confirmed whether it has come from Spurs. If Spurs have made an offer, then chances are high that he could move to the Premier League in the summer.
This summer is going to be massive for Spurs, as Mauricio Pochettino is likely to be given a transfer war chest to add players of his choice.
Hassan surely is the one for the future. He has made two Ligue 2 appearances for the second-tier side this season, but Spurs scouts must have seen something special in him.