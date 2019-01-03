Report: Tottenham eye move for Franck Kessie

According to reports from TuttoMercatoWeb, Tottenham Hotspur are in the hunt to sign AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie in the summer.
The 22-year-old made his name during the time at Atalanta. It was around that time big Premier League clubs started noticing him. He joined AC Milan in the summer transfer window of 2017 on a two-year loan deal with the obligation to buy.
The report claim that Spurs and Chelsea have both entered the race for the Ivory Coast international. Kessie is likely to leave Milan in the summer, and the club would demand a fee in the region of £36m.
Capable of playing both as a ball playing central midfielder or a destroyer role defensive midfielder, Kessie would be a terrific signing for Spurs.
Central midfield is one area where Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to bolster, especially with Mousa Dembele likely to leave the club either in January or in the summer.
Furthermore, Spurs could be looking to offload Victor Wanyama as well, so it is definitely an area which needs strengthening.
Kessie is a young midfielder who has established himself as a potent midfield enforcer, and at £36m, he would come at a reasonable price.