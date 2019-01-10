Report: Tottenham eye move for Florian Grillitsch

According to reports from Sky Sports (transfer live blog, 13:20 pm), Tottenham Hotspur are showing keen interest in signing Florian Grillitsch from Hoffenheim.
The 23-year-old is seen as a potential replacement for Mousa Dembele who could leave the north London club in the January transfer window.
The Belgian international has a contract at the club till the end of the season and Spurs would be open to let him go. The former Fulham midfielder appears close to a move to the Chinese Super League following an acceptable offer lodged by Beijing Sinobo Guoan earlier this week.
Spurs are looking for replacement and have earmarked Grillitsch for that role. The report claims that Spurs scouts have been watching him closely this season.
Capable of playing in central midfield, as well as deep lying playmaker, he is very good with his distribution and reading the game.
The Austria international has made 14 appearances in Bundesliga this season, and has release clause in his contract, which has more than two-and-a-half years left to run, of just over £18m.