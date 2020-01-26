Report: Tottenham eye move for Emre Can

Despite signing Gedson Fernandes from Benfica on loan, it seems Tottenham Hotspur are still looking to bolster their midfield in January.
With Christian Eriksen set to leave the club, Moussa Sissoko out injured and Tanguy Nodombele yet to make a strong impact, Jose Mourinho probably feels the need to sign one more midfielder before the window slams shut on Friday.
According to reports from Tuttojuve.com, Spurs are keen to sign Juventus midfielder Emre Can this month.
The 26-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Juventus and has made only two starts in Serie A this season. The German international has been targeted by Spurs who could offer €30 million (£25.3 million) for his signature.
Premier League rivals Everton are also interested in signing Can whose failed to make a big impact in Italy since leaving Liverpool.
However, Spurs will have to be quick if they are genuinely interested in signing him.
According to reports from Eurosport (h/t The Mirror), Can is now set to head back to Germany and join Borussia Dortmund after struggling to hold down a place in the team under Maurizio Sarri.