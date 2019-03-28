Report: Tottenham eye move for Celtic star Kieran Tierney

According to reports from The Guardian, Tottenham Hotspur have renewed their interest in Celtic star Kieran Tierney ahead of the summer transfer window.
Spurs have not signed a single player in their previous two transfer windows, and Mauricio Pochettino will be looking to make quality signings this summer.
The 21-year-old left-back is one of those players Spurs have scouted recently. He is one of their targets along with the likes of Sean Longstaff, Harvey Barnes and Championship trio of Jarrod Bowen, Max Aarons and Jack Grealish.
The Scotland international is arguably one of the best left-backs in the Scottish Premiership and he has all the qualities to be a world class player.
Whoever becomes the next permanent manager for Celtic in the summer – Neil Lennon or an outside candidate – he will have a big task of keeping hold of Tierney.
Leicester City, managed by Brendan Rodgers, are also interested in the £25 million rated defender, but surely Spurs will be more attractive destination for the Celtic star.
Tierney loves Celtic dearly but will he be able to refuse an offer from a top Premier League club?