Report: Tottenham eye move for Atletico Madrid striker Nikola Kalinic

According to reports from Spanish publication Marca, Tottenham are considering making a move for Atletico Madrid striker Nikola Kalinic in January.
The 41-cap Croatian international joined Atletico in 2018 during the summer transfer window, but has struggled under Diego Simeone.
The 31-year-old joins the long list of big-name strikers who have failed to make an impact under the Argentine, following the ill-fated footsteps of Jackson Martinez, Raul Jimenez, Mario Mandzukic and Luciano Vietto.
He has made 11 appearances in La Liga, starting in only five of those and scoring twice.
The report claims that Kalinic is ‘free’ to leave, with Tottenham one of the clubs interested in signing him. Spurs are without Harry Kane, who will be out on the sidelines till May.
The north London club are currently without Son Heung-Min, who is participating in Asia Cup for his country. Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add a striker to his ranks, and Kalinic could be an option for Spurs.
Kalinic has played in England before, when he played for Blackburn Rovers for two seasons, scoring just 13 goals in 53 games in all competitions.