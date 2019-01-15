Report: Tottenham eye move for Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld

According to a report from the Daily Mail, three Premier League clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, are all tracking Club Brugge winger Arnaut Danjuma Groeneveld.
The 21-year-old is a highly rated young winger who is also wanted by Serie A giants AC Milan. In fact, Milan have already had a £9 million bid rejected, and now, they are facing strong competition from Premier League clubs.
The Netherland international has been out of action with an ankle injury since October, but that hasn’t stopped heavyweight Premier League clubs to take keen interest in him.
He has scored 19 goals and provided 21 assists in 61 career appearances in his career, and would be an excellent signing for either of three aforementioned Premier League clubs.
The fact that he has already been included in the senior Dutch team is a testament of his potential. He has shown maturity beyond years, and Spurs could have a real talent on their hands if they can pull off a deal for him.
Mauricio Pochettino has shown great desire to work with young promising talents, and the Argentine should not miss out on the opportunity to sign Groeneveld.