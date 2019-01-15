Report: Tottenham eye loan deal for Barcelona winger Malcom

Tottenham Hotspur are anxiously waiting to see the scan results of Harry Kane, and are hoping that his injury is not too serious. It will be a massive blow for the side if the England skipper remains on the sidelines for a while.
With Son Heung-min also not available, Spurs are reportedly thinking of back up plans already. Mauricio Pochettino didn’t make a single signing in the summer transfer window, but the Argentine probably will be looking to sign one or two players to fix the problem.
According to the latest report from the Daily Star, Tottenham are ready to revive their interest in Nou Camp outcast Malcom.
The 21-year-old joined Barcelona in the summer from Bordeaux for a reported fee of £36.5m. But he has failed to justify his price tag having made only 10 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals.
The Brazilian, who can play anywhere in a front three, was a reported target of Spurs during the summer transfer window, and the north Londoners could make a loan move for him now.
Barcelona are willing to let him go this month, and Spurs should sign him. He is a fantastic young talent, and would definitely bolster the Spurs squad.