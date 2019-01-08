Report: Tottenham could sell striker this month

Tottenham are considering selling striker Vincent Janssen, and are keen to start talks over his future, according to Daily Mail.
The 24-year-old has suffered with a string of injury problems since a £17m move from AZ alkmaar in July 2016. His most recent, a foot injury, kept him out for the first-half of the season.
A 45-minute appearance for Spurs U-23’s was the first competitive action he had seen in a Spurs shirt since August 2017. The Dutchman spent last season on loan to Turkish giants Fenerbache. However, an ankle fracture kept him out for a large part of season, that led to him making only seventeen appearances, scoring five goals.
Janssen arrived in North-london with huge expectancy to become a key player. His season with AZ saw him score an 32-goals in 49-appearances.
After such an impressive season, Janssen was awarded The Johan Cruyff Trophy (Dutch Football Talent of the Year). An award previously won the likes of Robin Van Persie, Arjen Robben, Wesley Sneijder, and Tottenham team-mate Christian Eriksen.
Janssen could yet have a future at Tottenham. However, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente ahead of him in the pecking order, chances of first-team football would be few and far between.